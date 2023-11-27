The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) will look to stop a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Washington State Cougars (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum, airing at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Washington State Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 51.2% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Eagles allow to opponents.

In games Washington State shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Cougars are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 284th.

The 80.4 points per game the Cougars record are just .

Washington State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 80.4 points.

Eastern Washington Stats Insights

The Eagles' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (37.0%).

Eastern Washington has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.0% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 342nd.

The Eagles' 74.0 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 62.0 the Cougars give up.

Eastern Washington has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 80.4 points.

Washington State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Washington State scored 71.1 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.

The Cougars surrendered 61.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.6 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Washington State performed better at home last season, sinking 10.3 treys per game with a 40.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Eastern Washington scored 9.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (74.3).

The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (69.0 per game) than away (74.1) last season.

Eastern Washington drained more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than on the road (34.6%).

Washington State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 Mississippi State L 76-64 Mohegan Sun Arena 11/19/2023 Rhode Island W 78-57 Mohegan Sun Arena 11/24/2023 Utah Tech W 93-53 Beasley Coliseum 11/27/2023 Eastern Washington - Beasley Coliseum 12/2/2023 Portland State - Beasley Coliseum 12/6/2023 UC Riverside - Beasley Coliseum

Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule