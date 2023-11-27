The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) will look to stop a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Washington State Cougars (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum, airing at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Washington State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 51.2% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • In games Washington State shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Cougars are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 284th.
  The 80.4 points per game the Cougars record are just .
  • Washington State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 80.4 points.

Eastern Washington Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (37.0%).
  • Eastern Washington has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.0% from the field.
  The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 342nd.
  • The Eagles' 74.0 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 62.0 the Cougars give up.
  • Eastern Washington has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 80.4 points.

Washington State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Washington State scored 71.1 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.
  • The Cougars surrendered 61.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.6 on the road.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Washington State performed better at home last season, sinking 10.3 treys per game with a 40.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Eastern Washington scored 9.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (74.3).
  • The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (69.0 per game) than away (74.1) last season.
  • Eastern Washington drained more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than on the road (34.6%).

Washington State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Mississippi State L 76-64 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/19/2023 Rhode Island W 78-57 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/24/2023 Utah Tech W 93-53 Beasley Coliseum
11/27/2023 Eastern Washington - Beasley Coliseum
12/2/2023 Portland State - Beasley Coliseum
12/6/2023 UC Riverside - Beasley Coliseum

Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Cincinnati L 85-73 Fifth Third Arena
11/17/2023 @ Stanford L 95-70 Maples Pavilion
11/22/2023 Walla Walla W 97-46 Reese Court
11/27/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ USC - Galen Center
12/9/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

