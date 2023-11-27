How to Watch Washington State vs. Eastern Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) will look to stop a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Washington State Cougars (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum, airing at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Washington State Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 51.2% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- In games Washington State shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Cougars are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 284th.
- The 80.4 points per game the Cougars record are just .
- Washington State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 80.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Washington Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (37.0%).
- Eastern Washington has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.0% from the field.
- The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 342nd.
- The Eagles' 74.0 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 62.0 the Cougars give up.
- Eastern Washington has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 80.4 points.
Washington State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Washington State scored 71.1 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.
- The Cougars surrendered 61.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.6 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Washington State performed better at home last season, sinking 10.3 treys per game with a 40.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage in road games.
Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Eastern Washington scored 9.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (74.3).
- The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (69.0 per game) than away (74.1) last season.
- Eastern Washington drained more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than on the road (34.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Washington State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 76-64
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/19/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 78-57
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/24/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 93-53
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/27/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Portland State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 85-73
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 95-70
|Maples Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Walla Walla
|W 97-46
|Reese Court
|11/27/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.