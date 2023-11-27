The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Washington State Cougars (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington State vs. Eastern Washington matchup.

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Eastern Washington Moneyline BetMGM Washington State (-13.5) 149.5 -1000 +600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Washington State (-13.5) 148.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends

Washington State has won two games against the spread this season.

All of the Cougars games have hit the over this season.

Eastern Washington has won two games against the spread this year.

A total of three Eagles games this year have gone over the point total.

Washington State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Bookmakers rate Washington State much lower (63rd in the country) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

With odds of +20000, Washington State has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

