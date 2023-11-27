Monday's game between the Washington State Cougars (4-1) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) at Beasley Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 89-61 and heavily favors Washington State to secure the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 27.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Beasley Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 89, Eastern Washington 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Washington State vs. Eastern Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington State (-28.0)

Washington State (-28.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Both Washington State and Eastern Washington are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Cougars have gone over the point total in four games, while Eagles games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Washington State Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game with a +92 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.4 points per game (92nd in college basketball) and give up 62.0 per outing (32nd in college basketball).

Washington State wins the rebound battle by an average of 11.8 boards. It is pulling down 37.6 rebounds per game (56th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 25.8 per contest.

Washington State hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (197th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents (4.8).

The Cougars' 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 39th in college basketball, and the 80.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 49th in college basketball.

Washington State forces 11.2 turnovers per game (257th in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (87th in college basketball play).

Eastern Washington Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 6.4 points per game (posting 74.0 points per game, 203rd in college basketball, while conceding 80.4 per outing, 328th in college basketball) and have a -32 scoring differential.

The 30.6 rebounds per game Eastern Washington accumulates rank 285th in college basketball, 4.0 fewer than the 34.6 its opponents collect.

Eastern Washington makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents.

Eastern Washington loses the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 13.8 (295th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.