Washington State vs. Eastern Washington November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (2-0) meet the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.
Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Washington State Top Players (2022-23)
- Mouhamed Gueye: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- TJ Bamba: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Powell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Rodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jabe Mullins: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Eastern Washington Top Players (2022-23)
- Angelo Allegri: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Steele Venters: 15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cedric Coward: 7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyreese Davis: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Casey Jones: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Washington State Rank
|Washington State AVG
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Eastern Washington Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|76.7
|59th
|52nd
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|221st
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|15.4
|34th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
