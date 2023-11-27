The Washington State Cougars (2-0) meet the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington State Top Players (2022-23)

Mouhamed Gueye: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK TJ Bamba: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Powell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ Rodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jabe Mullins: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Eastern Washington Top Players (2022-23)

Angelo Allegri: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Steele Venters: 15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Cedric Coward: 7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyreese Davis: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Casey Jones: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 76.7 59th 52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 71.4 221st 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 33.2 90th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 30th 9.1 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 281st 11.8 Assists 15.4 34th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 13.1 294th

