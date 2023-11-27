The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) are heavy underdogs (+13.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the Washington State Cougars (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Beasley Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Washington State -13.5 149.5

Washington State vs Eastern Washington Betting Records & Stats

The Cougars are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Washington State has been at least a -1000 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Cougars, based on the moneyline, is 90.9%.

Eastern Washington are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +600 moneyline underdog.

Eastern Washington has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington State 0 0% 80.4 154.4 62.0 142.4 136.8 Eastern Washington 3 75% 74.0 154.4 80.4 142.4 149.0

Additional Washington State vs Eastern Washington Insights & Trends

The 80.4 points per game the Cougars average are just .

When Washington State totals more than 80.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles average 12.0 more points per game (74.0) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (62.0).

Eastern Washington has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 1-4 overall record in games it scores more than 62.0 points.

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington State 2-2-0 2-1 4-0-0 Eastern Washington 2-2-0 1-1 3-1-0

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington State Eastern Washington 10-4 Home Record 11-1 4-7 Away Record 10-7 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.3 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

