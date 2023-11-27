In the upcoming matchup against the Washington Capitals, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on William Eklund to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

In four of 21 games this season, Eklund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:20 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:09 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:08 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:54 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

