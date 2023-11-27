William Eklund will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals play at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Eklund in the Sharks-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information below.

William Eklund vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Eklund has averaged 18:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

Eklund has a goal in four of 21 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Eklund has a point in seven of 21 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 21 games this year, Eklund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Eklund has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Eklund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eklund Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 48 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 21 Games 2 8 Points 1 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

