The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 205th.

The Musketeers average 5.6 more points per game (77.3) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.7).

When Xavier totals more than 71.7 points, it is 3-0.

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 43.8% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 37% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Oakland is 3-3 when it shoots better than 37% from the field.

The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies rank 254th.

The Golden Grizzlies score an average of 72.7 points per game, six more points than the 66.7 the Musketeers give up.

When Oakland gives up fewer than 77.3 points, it is 3-1.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier posted 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.1 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Xavier fared worse when playing at home last season, averaging 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage away from home.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oakland scored more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (69.9) last season.

The Golden Grizzlies allowed 76.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 away.

Oakland drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than away (30.9%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena 11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena 11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center 11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center 12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center 12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center

Oakland Upcoming Schedule