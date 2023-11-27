On Monday at 9:30 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Yegor Sharangovich going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

  • In five of 21 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
  • Sharangovich has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 13.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 50 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 3 1 2 14:11 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:14 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 9:48 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:31 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 2 0 2 17:55 Home W 4-2

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

