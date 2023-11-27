Should you wager on Zachary Benson to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Rangers meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Benson stats and insights

Benson has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Benson has no points on the power play.

Benson's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 44 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Benson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:12 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:43 Away L 3-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-4 10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 4-3 10/17/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 3-2 OT 10/14/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 15:16 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.