In the upcoming matchup versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Adam Erne to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Erne stats and insights

Erne is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Erne has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 52 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Erne recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 11:02 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 5-0 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:49 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:28 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:22 Home W 4-3 OT 10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 3:34 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:43 Away L 7-4 10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:55 Away L 4-1 10/17/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:06 Away W 6-1

Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

