The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Alex Vlasic find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

  • Vlasic is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
  • Vlasic has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:25 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:28 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 4-2
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 9:53 Away W 4-3 OT

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

