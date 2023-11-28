Can we count on Alexander Holtz lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils take on the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

  • Holtz has scored in six of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Islanders this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Holtz has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Holtz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:09 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:47 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:07 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:39 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:05 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:12 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:40 Away L 4-1

Devils vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

