Auston Matthews will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers face off on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Matthews' props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Auston Matthews vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews has averaged 21:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In seven of 19 games this season, Matthews has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 10 of 19 games this year, Matthews has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Matthews has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 19 games played.

Matthews' implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matthews has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Matthews Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 19 Games 10 21 Points 7 14 Goals 5 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.