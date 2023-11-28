Entering a game against the Seattle Kraken (8-9-5), the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13) will be monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28 at United Center.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Tanev LW Questionable Lower Body Oliver Bjorkstrand RW Questionable Undisclosed Philipp Grubauer G Questionable Undisclosed Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

United Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks have 49 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Chicago has conceded 70 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 22nd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -21, they are 31st in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

Seattle's 61 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

They have the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -15.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-185) Blackhawks (+150) 6.5

