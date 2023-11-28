The Seattle Kraken and Chicago Blackhawks (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Tuesday at United Center in Chicago.

The Kraken-Blackhawks matchup can be seen on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW, so tune in to take in the action.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs Kraken Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have allowed 70 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 49 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 30 goals during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 19 10 7 17 11 15 39.9% Philipp Kurashev 13 4 8 12 4 8 54.5% Jason Dickinson 19 6 5 11 8 11 43.3% Corey Perry 16 4 5 9 8 6 - Ryan Donato 19 4 5 9 10 17 38.5%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken rank 29th in goals against, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.

The Kraken rank 23rd in the league with 61 goals scored (2.8 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players