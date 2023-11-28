How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken and Chicago Blackhawks (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Tuesday at United Center in Chicago.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Kraken-Blackhawks matchup can be seen on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW, so tune in to take in the action.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs Kraken Additional Info
|Kraken vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Kraken vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Kraken vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Kraken vs Blackhawks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have allowed 70 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 49 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 30 goals during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|19
|10
|7
|17
|11
|15
|39.9%
|Philipp Kurashev
|13
|4
|8
|12
|4
|8
|54.5%
|Jason Dickinson
|19
|6
|5
|11
|8
|11
|43.3%
|Corey Perry
|16
|4
|5
|9
|8
|6
|-
|Ryan Donato
|19
|4
|5
|9
|10
|17
|38.5%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken rank 29th in goals against, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.
- The Kraken rank 23rd in the league with 61 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|22
|3
|16
|19
|10
|12
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|22
|7
|12
|19
|8
|12
|40%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|22
|5
|10
|15
|7
|7
|40%
|Jaden Schwartz
|22
|8
|7
|15
|5
|13
|60.5%
|Jared McCann
|22
|9
|4
|13
|5
|5
|58.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.