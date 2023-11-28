The Seattle Kraken (8-9-5) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13) at United Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 in their last game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-175) Blackhawks (+145) 6.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 19 games this season, and won six (31.6%).

Chicago has a record of 6-10 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Blackhawks have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals eight of 19 times.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 61 (23rd) Goals 49 (30th) 76 (29th) Goals Allowed 70 (22nd) 16 (11th) Power Play Goals 6 (30th) 17 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (15th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Chicago has a 5-5-0 line against the spread while going 3-7-0 straight up over its past 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Chicago has gone over the total five times.

The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

Over the last 10 matchups, Blackhawks' games have had an average of 6.6 goals, 1.0 more than their season-long average.

The Blackhawks have scored 49 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 70 total goals given up (3.7 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

Their -21 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

