The New York Islanders' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Bo Horvat light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

Horvat has scored in four of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has taken four shots and scored two goals.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

Horvat averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:38 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:15 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:16 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:55 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:09 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 5-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 20:06 Home L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

