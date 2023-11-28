Bo Horvat Game Preview: Islanders vs. Devils - November 28
The New York Islanders, Bo Horvat included, will play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Horvat in that upcoming Islanders-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bo Horvat vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Devils Game Info
|Islanders vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Devils Prediction
|Islanders vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Devils Player Props
|How to Watch Islanders vs Devils
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Horvat Season Stats Insights
- Horvat has averaged 18:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).
- Horvat has scored a goal in four of 19 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 10 of 19 games this year, Horvat has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Horvat has an assist in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Horvat's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Horvat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Horvat Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|19
|Games
|3
|14
|Points
|5
|5
|Goals
|5
|9
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.