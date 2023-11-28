The New York Islanders, Bo Horvat included, will play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Horvat in that upcoming Islanders-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bo Horvat vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat has averaged 18:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Horvat has scored a goal in four of 19 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 10 of 19 games this year, Horvat has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Horvat has an assist in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Horvat's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Horvat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Horvat Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 19 Games 3 14 Points 5 5 Goals 5 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.