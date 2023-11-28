The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Bobby Brink light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brink stats and insights

  • Brink has scored in three of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted one shot in two games against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Brink's shooting percentage is 16.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 67 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:54 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:32 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:41 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 17:20 Home L 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.