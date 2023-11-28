The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Bobby Brink light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

Brink has scored in three of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted one shot in two games against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Brink's shooting percentage is 16.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 67 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:54 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:32 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:41 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 17:20 Home L 7-4

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

