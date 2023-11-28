Should you wager on Brett Kulak to light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulak stats and insights

  • In one of 20 games this season, Kulak scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • Kulak has no points on the power play.
  • Kulak's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Kulak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:18 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:13 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:16 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 6-2

Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

