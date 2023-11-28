Should you wager on Brock Nelson to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Nelson stats and insights

  • Nelson has scored in seven of 20 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Devils this season, he has scored two goals on five shots.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • Nelson averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.7%.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are allowing 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Nelson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 2 0 2 16:38 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 15:46 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 2 1 1 17:33 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:36 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:01 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:14 Home L 4-2

Islanders vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

