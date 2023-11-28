The New York Islanders, Brock Nelson included, will play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Nelson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Brock Nelson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Islanders vs Devils Game Info

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Nelson has averaged 17:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In Nelson's 20 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Nelson has a point in nine of 20 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Nelson has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Nelson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Nelson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 20 Games 4 15 Points 5 9 Goals 4 6 Assists 1

