How to Watch the Bucks vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (10-7) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) after winning three home games in a row.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Bucks vs Heat Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
- Milwaukee is 8-2 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 25th.
- The Bucks put up 12.6 more points per game (120.4) than the Heat give up (107.8).
- Milwaukee has a 12-4 record when putting up more than 107.8 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Bucks put up 118.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 122.1 points per game on the road.
- Milwaukee allows 116.1 points per game in home games this year, compared to 119.0 on the road.
- The Bucks are draining 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 4.1% points worse than they're averaging in road games (14.1, 39.6%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Khris Middleton
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
