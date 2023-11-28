The Miami Heat (10-7) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) after winning three home games in a row.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.

Milwaukee is 8-2 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Bucks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 25th.

The Bucks put up 12.6 more points per game (120.4) than the Heat give up (107.8).

Milwaukee has a 12-4 record when putting up more than 107.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Bucks put up 118.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 122.1 points per game on the road.

Milwaukee allows 116.1 points per game in home games this year, compared to 119.0 on the road.

The Bucks are draining 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 4.1% points worse than they're averaging in road games (14.1, 39.6%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries