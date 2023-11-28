Calle Jarnkrok will be among those in action Tuesday when his Toronto Maple Leafs face the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena. Considering a bet on Jarnkrok? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Jarnkrok has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 15:28 on the ice per game.

Jarnkrok has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

Jarnkrok has a point in nine of 19 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 19 games this year, Jarnkrok has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Jarnkrok's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Jarnkrok going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 19 Games 10 11 Points 2 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.