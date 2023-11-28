The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Cam Atkinson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Atkinson stats and insights

In seven of 21 games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in two games (three shots).

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 67 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Atkinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:13 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:47 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:19 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:32 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 18:04 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 5-0

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

