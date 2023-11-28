Cam Atkinson will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes face off at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. There are prop bets for Atkinson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Cam Atkinson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Atkinson has averaged 17:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Atkinson has scored a goal in seven of 21 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Atkinson has a point in 10 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

In four of 21 games this year, Atkinson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Atkinson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 67 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 21 Games 3 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

