Will Cameron York Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 28?
Will Cameron York score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cameron York score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
York stats and insights
- York has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- York has zero points on the power play.
- York's shooting percentage is 9.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 67 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
York recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|22:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|20:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|L 5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.