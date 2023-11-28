In the upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Casey Cizikas to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

In three of 20 games this season, Cizikas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Cizikas has no points on the power play.

Cizikas' shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Cizikas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:14 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 12:19 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:55 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:52 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:50 Home L 4-2

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

