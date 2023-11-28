When the New Jersey Devils play the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Chris Tierney find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Tierney stats and insights

Tierney is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Tierney has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Tierney recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:47 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 2-1 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:40 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:55 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:04 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:43 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 5:26 Home W 4-3 10/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:35 Away W 5-4 OT

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

