Will Chris Tierney Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 28?
When the New Jersey Devils play the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Chris Tierney find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Tierney stats and insights
- Tierney is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Tierney has zero points on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Tierney recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:55
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:50
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|7:43
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|5:26
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:35
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Devils vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
