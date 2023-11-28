Should you wager on Colin Miller to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller is yet to score through five games this season.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Miller has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 60 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:18 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:36 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:30 Away W 5-2

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

