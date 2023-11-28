Should you wager on Connor Bedard to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

In eight of 19 games this season, Bedard has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Bedard averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.5%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:47 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 21:20 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:09 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 1 0 1 21:18 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 19:54 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 4 2 2 17:55 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:54 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Home W 5-2

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

