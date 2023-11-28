Will Connor McDavid find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McDavid stats and insights

In six of 18 games this season, McDavid has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.

McDavid has picked up two goals and 10 assists on the power play.

McDavid's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Ducks 5 1 4 19:03 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 4 0 4 18:36 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:40 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 24:00 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 23:36 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 19:31 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:41 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:33 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:40 Away L 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.