Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Prop bets for McDavid are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Connor McDavid vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -238)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid's plus-minus this season, in 19:28 per game on the ice, is -4.

McDavid has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 18 games this season, McDavid has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

McDavid has an assist in 11 of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that McDavid goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of McDavid going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 70.4%.

McDavid Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 18 Games 10 25 Points 17 7 Goals 6 18 Assists 11

