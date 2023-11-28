Will Conor Timmins Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 28?
Can we count on Conor Timmins scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Conor Timmins score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Timmins 2022-23 stats and insights
- In two of 27 games last season, Timmins scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.
- Timmins picked up four assists on the power play.
- He posted a 10.5% shooting percentage, taking 0.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Panthers conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league play in goals against.
- The Panthers shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.