Can we count on Conor Timmins scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Conor Timmins score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Timmins 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 27 games last season, Timmins scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Timmins picked up four assists on the power play.

He posted a 10.5% shooting percentage, taking 0.2 shots per game.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Panthers conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league play in goals against.

The Panthers shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.