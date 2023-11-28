Will Curtis Lazar Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 28?
In the upcoming tilt versus the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Curtis Lazar to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Lazar stats and insights
- In three of 17 games this season, Lazar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Lazar has no points on the power play.
- He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Lazar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|4:14
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|13:17
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|10:54
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:56
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|12:48
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|W 5-3
Devils vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
