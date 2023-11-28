In the upcoming tilt versus the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Curtis Lazar to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Lazar stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Lazar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Lazar has no points on the power play.

He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Lazar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 13:17 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:54 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:56 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:48 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:07 Away W 5-3

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

