Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last time out, a 108-102 win over the Trail Blazers, Lillard put up 31 points, four assists and two steals.

We're going to look at Lillard's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.6 26.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.4 Assists 6.5 6.3 7.1 PRA -- 36.4 38.4 PR -- 30.1 31.3 3PM 3.5 2.9 3.0



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Lillard has made 7.1 shots per game, which accounts for 14.5% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 8.7 threes per game, or 20.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lillard's opponents, the Heat, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 98.8 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 103.9 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 107.8 points per game.

Giving up 43.5 rebounds per game, the Heat are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Damian Lillard vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 35 25 5 4 2 0 1

