Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dane County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Dane County, Wisconsin, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnson Creek High School at Madison Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Waunakee, WI
- Conference: Trailways
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milwaukee Riverside University High School at Verona Area High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Verona, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
