Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Rogers Place. Prop bets for Nurse are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Darnell Nurse vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Nurse Season Stats Insights

Nurse has averaged 22:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Nurse has a goal in three games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Nurse has recorded a point in a game six times this year out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 20 games this season, Nurse has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Nurse has an implied probability of 38.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Nurse has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nurse Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 10 8 Points 5 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 4

