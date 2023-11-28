When the Edmonton Oilers play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Derek Ryan find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Ryan stats and insights

Ryan has scored in one of 20 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Ryan has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Ryan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 11:37 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 10:10 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:03 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:08 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 6-2

Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

