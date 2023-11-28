Currently, the New Jersey Devils (9-9-1) have five players on the injury report for their matchup with the New York Islanders (8-6-6) at Prudential Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM ET.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Timo Meier RW Questionable Undisclosed
Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body
Nico Daws G Out Hip
Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body
Tomas Nosek LW Questionable Upper Body

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Matt Martin LW Out Upper Body
Adam Pelech D Out Upper Body
Simon Holmstrom RW Questionable Illness
Cal Clutterbuck RW Questionable Illness
Sebastian Aho D Out Undisclosed

Devils vs. Islanders Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Newark, New Jersey
  • Arena: Prudential Center

Devils Season Insights

  • The Devils' 67 total goals (3.5 per game) rank eighth in the league.
  • Its -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

Islanders Season Insights

  • The Islanders' 51 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
  • New York gives up three goals per game (60 total), which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • Their -9 goal differential is 23rd in the league.

Devils vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Devils (-175) Islanders (+145) 6

