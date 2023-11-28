Currently, the New Jersey Devils (9-9-1) have five players on the injury report for their matchup with the New York Islanders (8-6-6) at Prudential Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Timo Meier RW Questionable Undisclosed Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Nico Daws G Out Hip Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Tomas Nosek LW Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Martin LW Out Upper Body Adam Pelech D Out Upper Body Simon Holmstrom RW Questionable Illness Cal Clutterbuck RW Questionable Illness Sebastian Aho D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Devils Season Insights

The Devils' 67 total goals (3.5 per game) rank eighth in the league.

Its -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

Islanders Season Insights

The Islanders' 51 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

New York gives up three goals per game (60 total), which ranks 14th in the NHL.

Their -9 goal differential is 23rd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Devils vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-175) Islanders (+145) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.