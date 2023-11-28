Devils vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - November 28
Currently, the New Jersey Devils (9-9-1) have five players on the injury report for their matchup with the New York Islanders (8-6-6) at Prudential Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM ET.
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Timo Meier
|RW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Daws
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Martin
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Adam Pelech
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Simon Holmstrom
|RW
|Questionable
|Illness
|Cal Clutterbuck
|RW
|Questionable
|Illness
|Sebastian Aho
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Devils vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Arena: Prudential Center
Devils Season Insights
- The Devils' 67 total goals (3.5 per game) rank eighth in the league.
- Its -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
Islanders Season Insights
- The Islanders' 51 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- New York gives up three goals per game (60 total), which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- Their -9 goal differential is 23rd in the league.
Devils vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-175)
|Islanders (+145)
|6
