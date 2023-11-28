The New Jersey Devils (9-9-1) will host the New York Islanders (8-6-6) on Tuesday, with the Devils coming off a win and the Islanders off a defeat.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 to see the Devils meet the Islanders.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Devils vs Islanders Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Devils vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/20/2023 Islanders Devils 5-4 (F/OT) NJ

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.

The Devils score the eighth-most goals in the league (67 total, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesper Bratt 19 8 17 25 9 16 28.6% Jack Hughes 14 6 17 23 17 16 35.1% Tyler Toffoli 19 11 7 18 6 7 44% Dougie Hamilton 19 5 11 16 13 5 - Erik Haula 18 6 6 12 6 4 53.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have allowed 60 total goals this season (three per game), 14th in the league.

The Islanders' 51 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Islanders have earned 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.

Islanders Key Players