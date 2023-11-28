How to Watch the Devils vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils (9-9-1) will host the New York Islanders (8-6-6) on Tuesday, with the Devils coming off a win and the Islanders off a defeat.
You can tune in on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 to see the Devils meet the Islanders.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Devils vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/20/2023
|Islanders
|Devils
|5-4 (F/OT) NJ
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.
- The Devils score the eighth-most goals in the league (67 total, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesper Bratt
|19
|8
|17
|25
|9
|16
|28.6%
|Jack Hughes
|14
|6
|17
|23
|17
|16
|35.1%
|Tyler Toffoli
|19
|11
|7
|18
|6
|7
|44%
|Dougie Hamilton
|19
|5
|11
|16
|13
|5
|-
|Erik Haula
|18
|6
|6
|12
|6
|4
|53.6%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have allowed 60 total goals this season (three per game), 14th in the league.
- The Islanders' 51 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Islanders have earned 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|20
|5
|11
|16
|30
|30
|31.2%
|Noah Dobson
|20
|6
|10
|16
|18
|7
|-
|Brock Nelson
|20
|9
|6
|15
|9
|9
|47.2%
|Bo Horvat
|19
|5
|9
|14
|11
|6
|50.8%
|Kyle Palmieri
|20
|5
|7
|12
|9
|3
|42.9%
