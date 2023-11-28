The New Jersey Devils (9-9-1) are favored at home (-175 moneyline odds to win) against the New York Islanders (8-6-6, +145 moneyline odds). The outing on Tuesday starts at 7:00 PM ET from Prudential Center on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devils vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Devils vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New Jersey and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 16 of 19 games this season.

In the 16 times this season the Devils have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 8-8 in those games.

The Islanders have been made the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent twice.

New Jersey is 5-5 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

New York has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +145.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 3-7 5-5-0 6.6 2.90 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.90 3.10 7 26.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 5-4-1 6.0 2.40 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.40 3.00 8 30.8% Record as ML Favorite 2-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Islanders Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 3-7 5-5-0 6.6 2.90 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.90 3.10 7 26.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 5-4-1 6.0 2.40 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.40 3.00 8 30.8% Record as ML Favorite 2-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.