The New Jersey Devils (9-9-1) are favored at home (-175 moneyline odds to win) against the New York Islanders (8-6-6, +145 moneyline odds). The outing on Tuesday starts at 7:00 PM ET from Prudential Center on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2.
Devils vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Devils vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline
Devils vs. Islanders Betting Trends
- New Jersey and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 16 of 19 games this season.
- In the 16 times this season the Devils have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 8-8 in those games.
- The Islanders have been made the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent twice.
- New Jersey is 5-5 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.
- New York has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +145.
Devils Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-7-0
|3-7
|5-5-0
|6.6
|2.90
|3.10
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-7-0
|2.90
|3.10
|7
|26.9%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-4-3
|4-6
|5-4-1
|6.0
|2.40
|3.00
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-4-3
|2.40
|3.00
|8
|30.8%
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-5
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-2
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|7
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-4
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|4
