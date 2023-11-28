The New Jersey Devils (9-9-1) and New York Islanders (8-6-6) square off at Prudential Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2. The Devils knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 7-2 in their last game, while the Islanders are coming off a 1-0 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Devils have gone 3-7-0 over their last 10 contests, putting up 29 goals while conceding 31 in that time. On 26 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (26.9%).

The Islanders' offense has scored 24 goals during their past 10 games, while their defense has allowed 30 goals. They have recorded 26 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored eight goals (30.8%). They are 3-4-3 over those games.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's contest.

Devils vs. Islanders Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Devils 4, Islanders 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-175)

Devils (-175) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Devils vs Islanders Additional Info

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have gone 1-1-2 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 9-9-1.

In the six games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-2-0 record (good for eight points).

In the two games this season the Devils recorded only one goal, they lost both times.

New Jersey has lost the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Devils have scored three or more goals in 15 games (9-5-1, 19 points).

In the five games when New Jersey has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered eight points after finishing 4-1-0.

In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 7-3-1 (15 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 2-5-0 to register four points.

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders (8-6-6 overall) have posted a record of 1-6-7 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

New York has earned 12 points (4-0-4) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Islanders scored only one goal in four games and they've earned two points (1-3-0) in those contests.

New York has two points (1-2-0) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Islanders have scored more than two goals in 12 games, earning 17 points from those contests.

New York has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games this season and has recorded nine points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 2-2-1 (five points).

The Islanders have been outshot by opponents 15 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 7th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.55 30th 28th 3.63 Goals Allowed 3 13th 7th 32.2 Shots 30.1 20th 8th 29.2 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 1st 37.5% Power Play % 22.22% 10th 23rd 75.76% Penalty Kill % 70.31% 31st

Devils vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

