Devils vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 28
The New Jersey Devils (9-9-1) and New York Islanders (8-6-6) square off at Prudential Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2. The Devils knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 7-2 in their last game, while the Islanders are coming off a 1-0 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Devils have gone 3-7-0 over their last 10 contests, putting up 29 goals while conceding 31 in that time. On 26 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (26.9%).
The Islanders' offense has scored 24 goals during their past 10 games, while their defense has allowed 30 goals. They have recorded 26 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored eight goals (30.8%). They are 3-4-3 over those games.
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's contest.
Devils vs. Islanders Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Devils 4, Islanders 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Devils (-175)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)
Devils vs Islanders Additional Info
Devils Splits and Trends
- The Devils have gone 1-1-2 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 9-9-1.
- In the six games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-2-0 record (good for eight points).
- In the two games this season the Devils recorded only one goal, they lost both times.
- New Jersey has lost the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Devils have scored three or more goals in 15 games (9-5-1, 19 points).
- In the five games when New Jersey has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered eight points after finishing 4-1-0.
- In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 7-3-1 (15 points).
- The Devils have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 2-5-0 to register four points.
Islanders Splits and Trends
- The Islanders (8-6-6 overall) have posted a record of 1-6-7 in contests that have gone to OT this season.
- New York has earned 12 points (4-0-4) in its eight games decided by one goal.
- This season the Islanders scored only one goal in four games and they've earned two points (1-3-0) in those contests.
- New York has two points (1-2-0) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Islanders have scored more than two goals in 12 games, earning 17 points from those contests.
- New York has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games this season and has recorded nine points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 2-2-1 (five points).
- The Islanders have been outshot by opponents 15 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Islanders AVG
|Islanders Rank
|7th
|3.53
|Goals Scored
|2.55
|30th
|28th
|3.63
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|7th
|32.2
|Shots
|30.1
|20th
|8th
|29.2
|Shots Allowed
|35.4
|31st
|1st
|37.5%
|Power Play %
|22.22%
|10th
|23rd
|75.76%
|Penalty Kill %
|70.31%
|31st
Devils vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
