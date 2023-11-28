Jesper Bratt and Noah Dobson are two of the top players to watch when the New Jersey Devils face the New York Islanders at Prudential Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM ET.

Devils vs. Islanders Game Information

Devils Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for New Jersey, Bratt has 25 points in 19 games (eight goals, 17 assists).

Jack Hughes is another important player for New Jersey, with 23 points (1.2 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 17 assists.

Tyler Toffoli's total of 18 points is via 11 goals and seven assists.

Akira Schmid's record is 1-4-1. He has conceded 20 goals (3.2 goals against average) and made 164 saves with an .891% save percentage (47th in league).

Islanders Players to Watch

New York's Dobson has recorded 10 assists and six goals in 20 games. That's good for 16 points.

Mathew Barzal has made a major impact for New York this season with 16 points (five goals and 11 assists).

This season, Brock Nelson has nine goals and six assists for New Jersey.

In the crease, Semyon Varlamov has a 3-3-1 record this season, with a .930 save percentage (fifth-best in the league). In 7 games, he has 214 saves, and has given up 16 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Devils vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 8th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.55 30th 28th 3.63 Goals Allowed 3 13th 8th 32.2 Shots 30.1 19th 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 1st 37.5% Power Play % 22.22% 11th 24th 75.76% Penalty Kill % 70.31% 31st

