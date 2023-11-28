Devils vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New Jersey Devils (9-9-1) and New York Islanders (8-6-6) face off at Prudential Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2. The Devils took down the Buffalo Sabres 7-2 in their most recent outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 1-0 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Devils vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-175)
|Islanders (+145)
|6
|Devils (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have won eight of their 16 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, New Jersey has a 5-5 record (winning 50.0% of its games).
- The Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this contest.
- In 16 of 19 matches this season, New Jersey and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Islanders Betting Insights
- This season the Islanders have been an underdog 10 times, and won two of those games.
- New York has not entered a game so far this season as a bigger moneyline underdog than the +145 odds on them winning this game.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Islanders have a 40.8% chance to win.
- New York has played 10 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Devils vs Islanders Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Devils vs. Islanders Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|67 (8th)
|Goals
|51 (29th)
|69 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|60 (14th)
|24 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (22nd)
|16 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (28th)
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 3-7-0 overall.
- Five of New Jersey's last 10 contests hit the over.
- The Devils have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.6 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- During their last 10 games, the Devils have scored 1.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Devils offense's 67 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked eighth in the league this year.
- On defense, the Devils have conceded 69 goals (3.6 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.
- The team is ranked 19th in goal differential at -2.
Islanders Advanced Stats
- New York owns a 4-6-0 line versus the spread while finishing 3-4-3 overall over its past 10 games.
- New York has gone over the total in five of its last 10 contests.
- The Islanders and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Islanders and their opponents are averaging 6.5 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Islanders have the league's 29th-ranked scoring offense (51 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- The Islanders have conceded 60 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their -9 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.