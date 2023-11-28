The New Jersey Devils (9-9-1) and New York Islanders (8-6-6) face off at Prudential Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2. The Devils took down the Buffalo Sabres 7-2 in their most recent outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 1-0 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Devils vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-175) Islanders (+145) 6 Devils (-1.5)

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have won eight of their 16 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, New Jersey has a 5-5 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

The Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this contest.

In 16 of 19 matches this season, New Jersey and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Islanders Betting Insights

This season the Islanders have been an underdog 10 times, and won two of those games.

New York has not entered a game so far this season as a bigger moneyline underdog than the +145 odds on them winning this game.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Islanders have a 40.8% chance to win.

New York has played 10 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Devils vs Islanders Additional Info

Devils vs. Islanders Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 67 (8th) Goals 51 (29th) 69 (21st) Goals Allowed 60 (14th) 24 (2nd) Power Play Goals 12 (22nd) 16 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (28th)

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 3-7-0 overall.

Five of New Jersey's last 10 contests hit the over.

The Devils have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.6 higher than this matchup's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Devils have scored 1.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Devils offense's 67 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked eighth in the league this year.

On defense, the Devils have conceded 69 goals (3.6 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.

The team is ranked 19th in goal differential at -2.

Islanders Advanced Stats

New York owns a 4-6-0 line versus the spread while finishing 3-4-3 overall over its past 10 games.

New York has gone over the total in five of its last 10 contests.

The Islanders and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Islanders and their opponents are averaging 6.5 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Islanders have the league's 29th-ranked scoring offense (51 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Islanders have conceded 60 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 14th.

Their -9 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

