Player props are available for Jesper Bratt and Mathew Barzal, among others, when the New Jersey Devils host the New York Islanders at Prudential Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Devils vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Devils vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Bratt is one of New Jersey's top contributors (25 total points), having registered eight goals and 17 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 25 0 2 2 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 24 0 0 0 6 at Red Wings Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 18 0 1 1 4 at Penguins Nov. 16 1 1 2 3

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

Jack Hughes has six goals and 17 assists to total 23 points (1.2 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 25 0 1 1 6 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 24 0 0 0 8 at Red Wings Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 18 1 1 2 8 at Penguins Nov. 16 0 0 0 0

Tyler Toffoli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Tyler Toffoli has 11 goals and seven assists for New Jersey.

Toffoli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 25 2 0 2 4 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Nov. 18 0 1 1 5 at Penguins Nov. 16 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Barzal has scored five goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 11 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 16 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 7.5%.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Senators Nov. 24 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Flames Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 at Kraken Nov. 16 0 2 2 1

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Noah Dobson has totaled 16 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and 10 assists.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 25 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Flyers Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 at Flames Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 at Kraken Nov. 16 1 0 1 5

