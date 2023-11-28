Top Player Prop Bets for Devils vs. Islanders on November 28, 2023
Player props are available for Jesper Bratt and Mathew Barzal, among others, when the New Jersey Devils host the New York Islanders at Prudential Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Devils vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Devils vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
Bratt is one of New Jersey's top contributors (25 total points), having registered eight goals and 17 assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 25
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 16
|1
|1
|2
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
Jack Hughes has six goals and 17 assists to total 23 points (1.2 per game).
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|8
|at Penguins
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tyler Toffoli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Tyler Toffoli has 11 goals and seven assists for New Jersey.
Toffoli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 25
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Penguins
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Barzal has scored five goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 11 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 16 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 7.5%.
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 16
|0
|2
|2
|1
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Noah Dobson has totaled 16 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and 10 assists.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.