Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dodge County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Dodge County, Wisconsin today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Dodge County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milwaukee Wis Conservatory Of Lifelong Learning High School at Horicon High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Horicon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hustisford High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hustisford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Christian High School at Central Wisconsin Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Waupun, WI
- Conference: Trailways
- How to Stream: Watch Here
