Dougie Hamilton and the New Jersey Devils will meet the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Hamilton's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Dougie Hamilton vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

Hamilton Season Stats Insights

Hamilton's plus-minus this season, in 21:22 per game on the ice, is -8.

Hamilton has a goal in five games this season through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hamilton has a point in 12 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points four times.

In nine of 19 games this year, Hamilton has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Hamilton has an implied probability of 56.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hamilton has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hamilton Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 60 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 4 16 Points 3 5 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

