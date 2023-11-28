Can we expect Evan Bouchard lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

  • Bouchard has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • Bouchard's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 52 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:36 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:06 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:32 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:32 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:30 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 3 0 3 23:54 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:44 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:55 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 26:38 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 6-2

Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

